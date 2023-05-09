PULASKI, Wis.(WFRV) – 10-year-old Caleb Bergner is no stranger to farm work. Bergner’s mom says growing up on a farm taught her son the value of hard work and the importance of saving.

“Caleb said he had money saved from working on the farm and a fair project, and the first words out of dad was they don’t make these anymore so, we knew right then and there that we were going to get the tractor,” said Jill Bergner Caleb’s mom and Bergner Beef Family Farm owner.

Bergner used his life savings to purchase an antique tractor – a 1948 Cub tractor, he bought from a neighbor for $2,800. Caleb says after seeing the tractor he had to have it.

“It was like real shined up and I know that my dad got a tractor when he was 12 years old, so I thought it was about time I got my own,” said Caleb Bergner.

Jill Bergner says her family will cherish the tractor for many years.

“As a parent you don’t usually expect kids to beg you that they want a tractor, it’s something that they worked hard for, it’s something to keep in the family,” stated Bergner.

Caleb plans to use his new tool to help his family on the farm and encourages younger generations to be more frugal for the items they want.

“Help your mom and try your hardest to save up,” stated Caleb Bergner.

Caleb plans to start saving again to help his family’s farm.