Hundreds leave California military bases after quarantine

A bus transporting passengers that were temporary quarantined at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., leave the base enroute to public transportation terminal locations in San Diego, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Nearly 350 Americans who fled the coronavirus zone in China completed a 14-day quarantine at California military bases and were cleared to go home Tuesday, officials announced. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — Federal officials say nearly 350 Americans who fled the coronavirus zone in China have completed a 14-day quarantine at California military bases and been cleared to go home.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a group of 180 people at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California and 166 others at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego were medically cleared to leave Tuesday.

The agency says they pose no health risk.

Two other groups are expected to be released from the military bases later this week.