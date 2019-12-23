Human bones found in Joshua Tree park; no signs of foul play

FILE – In this Jan. 10, 2019, file photo, a car drives along the road at Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California’s Mojave Desert. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) – Park rangers have found human bones in a remote area of Southern California’s Joshua Tree National Park.

The National Park Service said over the weekend that there are no initial signs of foul play. An investigation is ongoing. The remains were first spotted during an analysis of photos taken in the area last summer.

The area is remote, rocky and away from trails. The park service was alerted last week, and rangers hiked to the area on Friday. There they found human bones and personal belongings, but no ID.

It’s not clear how the person died.