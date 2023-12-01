(WSYR-TV) — If it’s your first year getting a real Christmas tree or your 10th, there are some tips and tricks you might want to know when bringing a real one home.

Not only is tree care important for the survival of your tree but it also helps prevent insect pests, diseases, or even house fires. According to Cornell University, it all starts when you pick the tree at the Christmas tree farm or lot.

When picking out your real Christmas tree, you need to consider a few factors including if the tree has been stored away from the sun and wind or if it’s been treated with anti-desiccant.

The State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY ESF) also recommends considering what type of pine species you’re picking because there’s a difference between longer and shorter needle trees once cut.

“People choose a Christmas tree species depending on tradition and individual taste. Each species has a distinctive appearance and fragrance, and some people prefer a tree densely sheared to a conical shape, while others prefer a looser, more natural form,” said SUNY ESF. “Species vary in their normal retention of needles after cutting. Most spruce and true firs tend to drop some of their older needles after cutting, while pines tend to hold their older needles well.”

It’s also important to consider cutting the tree or buying a pre-cut tree as their “freshness” depends on their care after harvest.

“At temperatures above freezing, a fresh tree should have flexible needles and the distinctive fragrance of the species. It is harder to determine the freshness of trees when outdoor temperatures are below freezing, so the seller’s reputation is important,” stated SUNY ESF.

Once you consider all that and decide what tree you want, when you bring it home, you’ll need to do the following things.

Although you might want to put your tree inside as soon as you get home, it’s best to leave it in your garage, shed, or a sheltered place where the temperature is around 45 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit for a few days.

“This acclimation period is necessary to prepare the tree for its final move indoors,” explains Cornell University.

Once you bring your tree inside, SUNY ESF recommends cutting at least a half or one inch off the base of the tree trunk and initially pouring hot water in the tree holder to remove any sealing pitch.

“It is important to keep the tree watered at all times because a fresh, well-watered tree will not burn easily. Under favorable conditions, Christmas trees should last inside safely for at least a few weeks. When a tree ceases to “drink” water, it should be removed from the house,” stated SUNY ESF.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), not watering a Christmas tree can increase your chances of a house fire because a dried-out Christmas tree will burn much more quickly than a well-watered one.

That’s why it’s so important to water your tree, especially if you keep it by the fire or put Christmas lights on it because of the potential of it catching fire.

When watering, remember to fill the tree stand above the tree’s base and never let the water level go below that. This is especially important in the first 24 hours of setting up your tree as a freshly cut tree can consume a gallon of water in 24 hours.

Not only is a house fire a risk when not taking care of your tree but also mold growth if your house is too warm.

Moisture and tight bundling of your tree can promote a great environment for mold to grow. That’s why some people experience “Christmas tree syndrome” or allergies due to mold including sneezing, coughing, congestion, and more.

To prevent this from happening, it’s recommended you do the following things:

Thoroughly clean and wipe the trunk of your tree with water and bleach or water and vinegar before you bring it into the house

Use a leaf blower on your tree outside to allow pollen grains to come off

Get rid of the tree after Christmas, no need to have your tree in the house any longer if it’s making you sick

Use a high-performance dehumidifier to help lessen the moisture in the air

While it’s a lot of work keeping up with a real Christmas tree, the smell and aesthetic sometimes can’t beat a fake one.

If you do decide to get a real Christmas tree this holiday, make sure you take care of it, water it plenty, and follow these tips to ensure a safe and healthy Christmas.