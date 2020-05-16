How llamas could be holding the key to fighting COVID-19

GHENT, Belgium (CNN) – Llamas in Belgium may provide the key to developing a coronavirus vaccine.

Researchers have discovered llamas produce a type of antibody that could be vital to fighting a coronavirus in humans.

“Those llama antibodies are binding entities that are much smaller and much more stable,” said Dr. Bert Schepens, researcher.

The eureka moment at this tiny Belgian lab came January 20.

They realized research with llamas a couple of years ago could catapult them to a cure fast and scaled up immediately from two to 20 staff.

“We’ve worked really, really long hours, especially in February and March, when we were racing to get the antibody,” said Nico Callewaert, VIB lab director.

Now, they are racing to test their antibodies on mice and hamsters.

Everything at the lab is happening at a much faster speed than normal but it still takes time.

One white flask that contains billions of antibodies that can be used in about 100 animal tests but even that can take up to 10 days to produce.

Unusually for an academic lab this small, they are working parallel tracks, refining the antibodies as they go, and planning to pick the best and scale-up for humans as soon as they can.

“You have to do multiple other studies like toxicity, repeat some animal experiments, and then hopefully by the end of the year, everything should be in place to do the first clinical test,” said Dr. Schepens.

The biggest beneficiaries could be the elderly because generally their immune systems are weaker.

The lab’s antibodies could aid the effectiveness of vaccines already being tested.

“It could be that a vaccine might protect healthy adults, but it might be less useful in the elderly. And in this way, just by providing the antibody itself directly, you might protect the elderly as well,” said. Dr. Schepens.

But many people are impatient, at a llama farm in the U.K., owner Bobby Schuck is already getting calls about the healing possibilities of llamas.

“We have had rather silly people, in my opinion, who have asked can they come take blood from the llama to drink it. But no, we are not going to let people drink their blood,” said Schuck.

If they did it wouldn’t help, that’s not how antibodies work.

What worries the researchers in Belgium is they may be running out of time, as lockdowns begins to ease.