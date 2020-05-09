How COVID-19 misinformation is still going viral

(CNN) – There is new concern over the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus as a slickly-produced conspiracy-theory video has racked up millions of views this week.

Doctors said it’s full of false claims and unsubstantiated information.

Social media companies like Facebook and Youtube said they are fighting COVID-19 misinformation.

“If someone’s spreading something that puts people at imminent risk of physical harm, then we take that down,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive Officer of Facebook.

But the sites are struggling to keep up with a flood of conspiracy theories.

This week, you might have seen friends and family sharing this slickly-produced video called plandemic.

By the time Facebook and Youtube took it down, it had millions of views.

“I’ve not seen a video of this type gain this kind of viral traction so quickly,” said Alan Duke, Editor-in-Chief at Lead Stories.

Facebook said it pulled the video because it claimed “wearing masks could make people sick.”

Youtube said it removed the video because it included “medically unsubstantiated diagnostic advice for COVID-19.”

But even after the companies said on Thursday that they would remove the video, copies of it still circulated.

Online fact-checkers like Alan Duke, whose company, Lead Stories, works with Facebook, said COVID-19 misinformation is spreading almost as fast as the virus.

“So the expression ‘A lie can travel halfway around the world before the truth can get its boots on’ really applies here. Is it impossible for fact-checkers to keep up with the level of COVID-19 misinformation?” said Donie O’Sullivan, CNN.

“You’re absolutely right about a lie traveling faster because people want to believe these things and it fits their beliefs, the bubble that they’re in. So then they want to share it with their friends, like they’ve got some inside knowledge,” said Duke.

“Why are people pushing misinformation like this? Why do people do this?” said O’Sullivan.

“So some people push misinformation to make money, so it’s to sell a health supplement. Some people do this to push a specific political agenda. Some people do this because they just want to see if they can get away with it, but a lot of misinformation is around people’s existing world views. So if you already don’t trust vaccines, you want other people to take on your beliefs cause it makes you feel better,” said Claire Wardle, First Draft director and disinformation expert.

Online COVID-19 conspiracy theories have targeted not just Dr. Anthony Fauci, but philanthropist Bill Gates as well.

“Just this whole idea that there’s this deep state that has brought this COVID-19 crisis to the world in order that they may promote their own interests,” said Duke.

And as social media struggles to keep up with the misinformation, it’s more important than ever to think before you share.

“If it makes you angry, if it makes you scared, if it makes you smug, that makes you want to go out and buy something immediately, that emotional impulse means there’s probably something about that information that makes it very difficult for you to be critical,” said Wardle.