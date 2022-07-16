WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to restore abortion access nationwide.

It’s Democrats’ first legislative response to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion. But the House bill approved Friday has little chance of becoming law, with the necessary support lacking in the 50-50 Senate. But the vote marks the beginning of a new era in the abortion debate as lawmakers, governors and legislatures grapple with the impact of the Supreme Court decision.

The House also passed a separate bill to prohibit punishment for a woman or child who decides to travel to another state to get an abortion.