(KCAU) — The House is set to vote on holding former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to fully cooperate with the panel probing the January 6 insurrection.

Meadows has turned over 9,000 pages of communications, including text messages and emails on his personal cellphones.

Meadows, however, decided to refuse to cooperate further after doing so, saying the former president did not want him to because it would violate executive privilege.

Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheyney read some of those messages today.

“The president needs to stop this ASAP.” “Fix this now.” “Hours passed with no action by the president.”

On the topic of the text messages, several January 6 rally organizers have filed a lawsuit against Verizon Wireless, trying to prevent the communication giant from sharing cell phone data with Congress.