House managers and President Trump’s defense team use closing arguments to sway Senators

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – President Trump’s a winner in Iowa and looking like one in Washington, as well.

The closing arguments in his impeachment trial on Monday and many Senators seemingly have already made up their minds on how they will vote.

House managers and the President’s defense team used Monday to make closing arguments with one final day to sway Senators.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley said the problem of the impeachment inquiry as a failing of the House of Representatives.

“For the many ways the in which the House failed in the fundamentals of oversight, and for the terrible precedent that the obstruction article would set, I will vote not guilty,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

The vote to remove President Trump from office or acquit him is scheduled to be held for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the day after the President will give his State of the Union Address.

