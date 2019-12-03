House Impeachment Inquiry continues this week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) –The House Impeachment Inquiry resumes this week in Washington.

On Tuesday, the House Intelligence Committee is scheduled to vote on a report of the findings after weeks of private and public testimony.

On Wednesday, the House Committee begins hearings of its own, this time focusing on whether to draft articles of impeachment.

A move that continues to leave Congress divided.

“It’s not going anywhere. The Senate will stop it. Even if they don’t dismiss it, it still will end in the Senate and we will end up, because of this infatuation with impeaching the President, with absolutely nothing,” said Jodey Arrington, R-Texas.

The President is being accused of pressuring the Ukrainian President for political favors.

A House vote could come as early as Christmas.