Hotels, Airbnb beef up cleaning standards to calm travelers

(AP) – Hotels and home-sharing companies are beefing up their cleaning efforts in order to soothe jittery travelers.

Hilton says it’s teaming up with the maker of Lysol and the Mayo Clinic to develop new cleaning procedures that will be in place by June.

Marriott has created a cleanliness council with infectious disease experts to develop new standards.

Airbnb says it’s working with former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy to develop new standards. Starting in May, Airbnb guests will be able to see if a host commits to its new cleaning protocol, which includes requirements for cleaners use certain disinfectants.

Airbnb hosts will also be required to observe a 24-hour waiting period before booking new guests in a property.