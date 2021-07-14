Horses seen fleeing wildfire in Washington

NESPELEM, Wash. (ABC News) — Several wildfires burning outside of Spokane, Washington have resulted in evacuations.

ABC-affiliate KXLY News captured this video of horses escaping one of four fires burning near Nespelem. They were later rounded up and taken to safety.

People living near Nespelem need to leave their homes now because of several fires burning in the area.

Okanogan County Emergency Management says Nespelem, Buffalo Lake, Agency, Cache Creek and other surrounding areas are all under a Level 3 evacuation. State Route 155 is open for people to get out. Officials do not want you to wait for door to door notifications.

There were four fires burning in the area Tuesday morning: the Joe Moses Road Fire, Chuweah Creek Fire, Frosty Meadows/Friedlander Fire and the Kino Fire.

As of Tuesday morning, seven structures, including three homes, were lost. Seven outbuildings were also lost. There is no current estimate on the number of acres burned by the fires.

Evacuations centers have been set up at Lake Roosevelt Elementary School and the church near the Colville Tribal Museum.