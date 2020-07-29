Horseback riding helps former Marine

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Down this scenic drive in Bluffton on Stillwell Road is a place where something just as beautiful as the scenery takes place.

Lives are transformed with the help of horse.

“There’s some mystery..and some science to it…the horses are bonding animals…love to bond with other animals or with people…and when find special connections that comes through,” Bob Lee said, executive director of Heroes on Horseback. “You think about people who are controlling a 1200 pound animal. That’s very empowering when you do something like that.”

Living proof of that is Michael Holmes, a former marine who suffered a brain injury in a snowboarding accident. He was in a coma for two months and could not walk on his own for two year.

Until he met Doc.

“For me a large part of it is to practice my posture because of my brain injury I tend to slump over like that,” said Heroes on Horseback participant Michael Holmes. “Then more importantly practicing my ability to command a horse using my speech and remembering what to say and what time, and actually doing it.”

On Doc, he feels in control of something when so much of his life has felt out of control, building up more than just his physical strength, his self-esteem too. Even his sense of humor returned.

So, with the help of Doc, the trainers, and his fighting spirit as a marine, the road ahead for Mike is much easier as he takes the reins of Doc and his life.