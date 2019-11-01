Historical vote in the House on impeachment investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC NEWS) – A historic vote in the House marking a critical turning point in the impeachment investigation.

“What are we fighting for? Defending our democracy for the people,” said Senator Pelosi.

For the first time, lawmakers went on the record, on their support for the impeachment inquiry.

And it was a house divided.

Democrats who hold the majority pushing that impeachment investigation forward without a single vote from Republicans.

“There is simply no cause for this impeachment inquiry,” said Brady.

The impeachment investigation that has unfolded behind closed doors will now move to public hearings.

That resolution will allow President Trump and his lawyers to mount their own defense.

Republicans will have to get Democratic agreement to call their own witnesses.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insists the President is getting due process.

“These rules are fairer than anything that has gone before in terms of an impeachment proceeding,” said Pelosi.

President Trump has urged his party to defend his call with Ukraine’s president, where he repeatedly urged the foreign leader to investigate his political rivals.

Behind closed doors today, Timothy Morrison, a top official on the national security council, testified that he “was not concerned anything illegal was discussed” on that call.

Today’s vote was historic, just the third time in modern history, the House voted on the impeachment inquiry of a sitting President.

President Trump holding his line of defense calling it all a witch hunt.