Health experts offer techniques to effectively cope with stress amid pandemic

(ABC) – Some Americans may be feeling more stressed now as they face new challenges and uncertainties during the COVID-19 pandemic and learning how to effectively cope with stress is important for mental health and physical well being.

It’s not possible to control everything. Stress is an inevitable part of life, while not all sources of stress are negative, chronic stressors can be taxing on a person’s health and well being, according to health officials.

Experts at the American Council on Exercise are offering techniques for busting stress and living better. They recommend:

Incorporating movement. Physical activity reduces stress and promotes the release of feel-good hormones. Experts say taking a brisk walk or doing a set of bodyweight exercises in the living room can be enough.

Nourish the body with a balanced diet, which is also helpful in long term stress management.

Think about your own needs. Sometimes people take on too many tasks to satisfy others, make sure you carve out time for yourself.

Set a daily affirmation. Make a daily ritual and whisper to yourself positive simple phrases.

Make sure you get enough sleep, this is time for your body to repair, restore, and rejuvenate.

Those experts also mentioned that it’s okay to acknowledge your feelings. They added that you may find journaling your emotions or talking to a close family member or friend helps, and don’t judge yourself for feeling stressed.

Health experts said to be your own cheerleader and practice compassion.