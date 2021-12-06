‘He was an American hero:’ Tri-state lawmakers react to former Sen Dole’s passing

FILE – In this Aug. 1, 2000, file photo, former senator and former presidential candidate Bob Dole salutes after a speech at the Republican National Convention in the First Union Center in Philadelphia. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)

(KCAU) — World War II veteran and former Senator Bob Dole passed away Sunday Morning, leaving many politicians feeling saddened by his death.

Dole announced in February he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, and his wife announced his passing on Twitter. He was 98 at the time of his passing.

Iowa senator Chuck Grassley said Dole was a great friend.

Iowa Representative Randy Feenstra said Dole was a true Patriot.

I'm saddened to hear Bob Dole, a true patriot and American hero, has passed away. Please join me in praying for his loved ones as they mourn his passing. https://t.co/94MHVHOwej — Rep. Randy Feenstra (@RepFeenstra) December 5, 2021

Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks said Dole was a true American Icon.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts expressed his Condolences to the Dole family.

Senator Deb Fischer said Dole was an American Hero.

My statement on the passing of former Senator Bob Dole: pic.twitter.com/NfzJGDTYdK — Senator Deb Fischer (@SenatorFischer) December 5, 2021

U.S. Rep. of Nebraska District 1 Jeff Fortenberry,

It's important to remember that Bob Dole always held a pen in his hand due to his severe wounds from WWII. It's painful to watch The Greatest Generation pass, but I will always remember an intimate interaction I had with Senator Dole at the World War II Memorial in Washington, when he greeted the Veterans Honor Flights. Perhaps his character was best displayed when, lifted from his wheelchair, he saluted the casket of his long-time political rival President George H.W. Bush. May this great American statesman and war hero rest in peace. Jeff Fortenberry, U.S. Rep. of Nebraska District 1

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said Dole will be missed.

Sen. Bob Dole exemplified statesmanship. He was a great American and a dedicated patriot. He will be missed. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) December 5, 2021

Senator John Thune said Dole lived a life of purpose.

Senator Bob Dole was a distinguished statesman & WWII hero who truly lived a life of purpose in service to our country. America is a better place because of his many contributions. Kimberley and I are sending prayers to Elizabeth and his entire family. — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) December 5, 2021

Flags are at half-staff in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota in honor of Dole.