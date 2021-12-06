‘He was an American hero:’ Tri-state lawmakers react to former Sen Dole’s passing

(KCAU) — World War II veteran and former Senator Bob Dole passed away Sunday Morning, leaving many politicians feeling saddened by his death.
Dole announced in February he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, and his wife announced his passing on Twitter. He was 98 at the time of his passing.
Iowa senator Chuck Grassley said Dole was a great friend.
Iowa Representative Randy Feenstra said Dole was a true Patriot.
Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks said Dole was a true American Icon.
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts expressed his Condolences to the Dole family.
Senator Deb Fischer said Dole was an American Hero.
U.S. Rep. of Nebraska District 1 Jeff Fortenberry,
It’s important to remember that Bob Dole always held a pen in his hand due to his severe wounds from WWII. It’s painful to watch The Greatest Generation pass, but I will always remember an intimate interaction I had with Senator Dole at the World War II Memorial in Washington, when he greeted the Veterans Honor Flights. Perhaps his character was best displayed when, lifted from his wheelchair, he saluted the casket of his long-time political rival President George H.W. Bush. May this great American statesman and war hero rest in peace.Jeff Fortenberry, U.S. Rep. of Nebraska District 1
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said Dole will be missed.
Senator John Thune said Dole lived a life of purpose.
Flags are at half-staff in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota in honor of Dole.