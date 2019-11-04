Greece: 41 men found in refrigerated truck

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say 41 men and boys have been found in a refrigerated truck stopped by police on a highway in northeastern Greece after it was believed to have crossed into the country from neighboring Turkey.

Police say all but two — an Iranian and a Syrian — were from Afghanistan, while six were minors, police said. Eight were treated in a hospital for breathing problems, while the others weren’t found to be suffering from health issues. Authorities say the refrigeration on the truck hadn’t been switched on.

Police arrested the 40-year-old Georgian driver of the truck, which had Bulgarian registration plates.

Hundreds of people cross Greece’s land and sea border with Turkey each week, the vast majority hoping to make their way to other, more prosperous European countries.