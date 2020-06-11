Great white shark spotted off Maryland coast

OCEAN CITY, Md. (CNN) – A great white shark was spotted in Ocean City, Maryland Monday afternoon.

Steven White, a recreational fisherman, said the shark swam around the boat he was on for about 10 to 15 minutes. He also said the shark was huge.

“She showed up, every bit 15 to 18 foot long, just huge. 2,000-3,000 pounds. It’s a massive animal,” White said.

The captian of the boat got the great white to come closer by putting extra bait in the water.

Jennie Janssen, assistant curator of Blue Wonders at the National Aquarium, said great whites do make their way past the Ocean City area every year but to actually see one up close is pretty rare.

“It’s not uncommon for them to be in the waters here. They typically migrate through this area every year around this time, so it’s not uncommon, but it’s definitely a treat if you are able to be in that close proximity with them,” Janssen says.

Steven White said, “Yeah, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Definitely.”

