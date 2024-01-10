U. S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is pushing a bill on Capitol Hill to identify the warning signs among people who could be prone to commit mass violence.

That’s after the deadly shooting at a high school in Perry, Iowa.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 to discuss crime in America with fellow Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans.

Grassley is the author of the Bipartisan Eagles Act. It is an assessment program that teaches people how to identify those that might be a threat to themselves or society.

The bill reauthorizes the National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) within the U.S. Secret Service. According to congress.gov, it reauthorizes the functions of NTAC through Fiscal Year 2028 and expands them to include additional activities related to the prevention of targeted violence, such as the establishment of a national program on targeted school violence prevention.

Training, intervention initiatives, and other preparedness tools are a part of it, according to a statement from Grassley regarding the Perry shooting. Grassley also told Our Quad Cities News that the program has been working for the Secret Service already.

“I would like to expand that to all of the schools in the United States so every school personnel would have that same tool to recognize people that need help,” Grassley said.

Grassley’s been trying to get the legislation passed since 2018 after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.