EAGLE PASS, T.X. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has announced on the South Dakota website that she will be heading to the southern border Monday.

On Monday, August 21, Kristi Noem, along with other Republican governors, will join Texas Governor Greg Abbott at the southern border for a press conference. The press conference will focus on their joint efforts under Texas’ Operation Lone Star to respond to President Joe Biden’s “reckless open border policies”.

Other governors that will be joining Noem in Texas include Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

The governors will also be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Mojor General Thomas Suelzer and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks.