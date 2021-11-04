Gov. Reynolds to make legal challenge to Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds is vowing to take on the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate rule.

Reynolds issued a statement Thursday morning saying, “Biden’s plan pits Americans against Americans while forcing them to choose between making a living or standing up for their personal beliefs.”

The rules issued Thursday mean companies with 100 or more employees will have to have their workers vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 4, or have them tested weekly for the virus. Even stricter rules will apply to those employed in nursing homes, hospitals, and other facilities that get money from Medicare and Medicaid.

The governor plans to take immediate legal action to challenge the new rules.

You can read her entire statement below: