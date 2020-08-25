Gov. Reynolds credits Trump with helping Iowans in adversity

FILE – In this May 6, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. An aggressive push by Iowa’s staunchly pro-Trump governor to reopen schools amid the state’s worsening coronavirus outbreak has descended into chaos, with some districts and teachers rebelling and experts questioning the data metrics. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will address the Republican National Convention in a brief speech that will focus on how Iowans have faced adversity from last year’s floods and a usual wind storm, and how President Donald Trump has helped.

Reynolds, a loyal advocate of Trump, says she will highlight how Iowans show up to help each other and how Trump has stepped in to help with federal funding when the state needed it.

She calls her speech “a shout-out to Iowans and their tenacity and their resiliency in the face of adversity but also the tremendous partnership that we’ve seen from the president and this entire administration.”

