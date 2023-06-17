(NEXSTAR) — You’ve seen this color even if you don’t remember seeing it. That’s actually its whole point for existing. The slightly gray, cool shade of green goes by many different names but is widely known as “Go Away Green.”

Over the years, guests of Disney’s parks have noticed (or not noticed) the color on items like fencing, fire hydrants, pipes and trash receptacles. It can also be seen on non-park, business-type buildings that keep the “fun” places running.

“It’s a grayish green that is designed to blend into its surroundings,” explains one of the hosts of Lifetime’s Design Spaces’ TikTok channel. “The goal of this color is to cause objects to fade into your color spectrum so that your eye misses it completely.”

The “Go Away Green” paint color can be seen on the waste bins and light pole at Disneyland in California. The shade is also evident along the fencing and awning of the attraction in the background. (Courtesy of M. Castagna)

“Go Away Green” is seen on a mailbox at Disneyland in California. (Courtesy of M. Castagna)

TikTok users have increasingly noticed the color we’re not supposed to notice. One of the top videos on “Go Away Green,” or GAG, has over 13 million views. Another video, posted by theme park expert Kirk (username @walruscarp), documents the moment a real-time painting job of GAG is seen at Disney.

“I just saw that they’re painting the border over here from the walkway of the Grand Floridian — and there was legit, straight-up Go Away Green in a paint can,” marvels Kirk. “I’ve never seen the actual paint-paint.”

And Go Away Green isn’t the only secret color you’ll see at Disney. As reported by the highly popular Disney parks blog Inside the Magic, some things at Disney are also meant to blend in with the skyline, instead of the foliage or earth. These things are painted a similarly uninteresting shade of blue known as “Blending Blue.”

Paint picks

Looking to disguise a few elements of your own home? Luckily, many of America’s top paint brands make similar shades. Here are a few colors currently available for purchase that can replicate the look.

Sherwin-Williams: “Evergreen Fog” (SW 9130); Escape Gray (SW 6185); and Dried Thyme (SW 6186).

Benjamin Moore & Co.: Southfield Green (HC-129); Weeping Willow (629); and Winchester Sage (628).

Valspar: Plaza Green (5007-6B); Ginko Tree (5006-4B); and Meadowgrass (5007-6A).

Behr: Shallot Bulb (PPU11-02); Cliffside Park (S390-6); and Laurel Tree (S390-5).

Kelly-Moore: Jasper Park (KM5072); Garden Hedge (KM4826); and Back Woods (KM5107).