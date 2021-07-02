Gas prices on the rise for Fourth of July travels

(KCAU) — Something to be aware of as many folks head out for their Fourth of July trips this weekend are the rising gas prices.

According to U.S. Energy data, the average gallon of gas sits at $3.16 a gallon, which is close to a full dollar more than this same time a year ago. Experts said it’s due to the higher demand for gas as more people are heading out on summer vacations now that the pandemic is winding down.

Cathy Wenning is traveling from Indiana to Wyoming. She said the trip is costing her.

“By the time we get to our destination, we probably would’ve spent maybe 750 when the gas prices were a little less earlier this year, but now it’s going to be well, pretty close to a thousand dollars,” Wenning said.

Wenning added she used the Gas Buddy app to try to find the lowest prices, which has been $2.89 at The Coffee Cup near Burbank, S.D.