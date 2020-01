(KCAU) – Drivers could save money in 2020 at the gas pumps.

The smartphone app, Gas Buddy, is forecasting gas prices in 2020 will actually be two cents lower than last year at $2.60 per gallon.

Of course, that won’t be true all year.

Gas prices tend to rise as refiners switch to summer blends and that will also happen this year.

Gas Buddy predicts prices will be lowest in February and rise to a peak in May.