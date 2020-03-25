Funeral homes adjusting to CDC guidelines during COVID-19 pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) – Times are changing because of the coronavirus. Soon, some may even have to attend a funeral virtually. One funeral home director spoke about how the pandemic is changing the funeral industry.

“We’re in the business of consoling our families and it becomes difficult when you have to kind of take a step back,” licensed Funeral Director Tameka Dixon.

Funeral directors admit it’s a challenge as the CDC recommends no more than 50 people attend a funeral. President Trump asked people to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people on March 16.

Funeral directors said they don’t believe cremation services will increase due to coronavirus. They say they’ve always taken universal precautions to help preserve the body of the deceased.

The CDC has said that there is currently no known risk of attending a funeral or visitation with the body of someone who has died from the virus.

“Cremation, that is an option especially if the family is worried about the coronavirus but we do have other pathogens that we deal with that we treat on a daily basis,” said licensed Funeral Director Rinaldo Moss.

Moss says there are other options to include people which is what the cdc now recommends.

“We do have more technological means also as far as like live streaming or online obituaries,” Moss said.

Dixon says no matter what they’re here for families during what she says is already a tough time.