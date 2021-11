Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field following his team’s 28-23 loss to Purdue in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Scott Frost says he was willing to make sacrifices to continue as coach at Nebraska. Frost’s comment came two days after he took a pay cut and fired four offensive assistants.

The Cornhuskers are 15-27 in four years under Frost and 3-7 this season. Offense and special teams have been major problems this season.

Frost said he was uncertain exactly how he would structure his staff. He hopes to become a CEO-type head coach rather than overseeing every aspect of the offense.