ROCHESTER, Minn. (KIMT) – We’re living through history as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds. It’s the perfect backdrop for what’s being called the Front Door Project.
Neighbors and organizations are teaming up for the effort with the goal of documenting people’s experiences during this pandemic.
Kaleb Gillock reports.
Latest Coronavirus Stories
- Bull riding may be 1st US professional sport to welcome fans
- Front Door Project documents neighbors during pandemic
- Officials blame CDC, WHO for COVID-19 failure
- A look at how COVID-19 has affected Siouxland so far
- Sioux City gyms begin reopening