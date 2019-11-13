Former New York mayor filing primary papers

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is in Arkansas filing for the state’s Democratic Presidential Primary, according to an insider.

Bloomberg said in March that he would not run for President, despite leaning toward it for months.

But he began to rethink that decision, in part, because he does not believe any of the current candidates are positioned to defeat Trump.

Should he officially run for President, the multi-billionaire would likely skip early contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

But rather focus on states that vote on Super Tuesday, which is on March 3.