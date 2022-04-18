PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A series of destructive events early Sunday morning left a Florida woman dead and another man arrested in a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said it began around 3:30 a.m. when a hit-and-run driver hit the 49-year-old Dade City woman as she walked along the highway’s grass shoulder.

Troopers said the driver’s sedan, possibly white or silver in color, left the highway for an unknown reason, hit a traffic sign, and then hit the woman, severing her body in half. The driver did not stop at the scene.

The chaos continued at 4:58 a.m. when a silver pickup drove through the area while Pasco County deputies and highway patrol troopers were at the scene.

The FHP said the driver, 23-year-old Andrew Thomas Krummen, ignored commands to stop and nearly hit two deputies. While driving through the crime scene, Krummen drove over the lower half of the victim from the previous collision.

Troopers chased Krummen for about 10 minutes until a trooper used a PIT maneuver to stop him.

The FHP cruiser that stopped Krummen’s truck (Credit: FHP)

Krummen was charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, DUI, fleeing and eluding, destruction of evidence, driving while license revoked and false imprisonment of his passengers.

According to the FHP, the passengers, a 33-year-old Brooksville man and 35-year-old Dade City woman, were trying to flag troopers down and exit the vehicle.

The FHP said it is still looking for the driver in the first crash.