Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Kabul attack victims

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — In response to the deadly Kabul airport attacks, governors are following the White House proclamation that flags be flown at half-staff.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts both ordered flags be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 30 to honor the victims of the attack.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Afghanistan – Americans and Afghans alike. My heart breaks for the families who lost loved ones and friends today and those who were injured in these attacks,” said Noem in a statement.

“Our prayers are with the families of the U.S. troops killed in today’s attack on the Kabul airport,” said Ricketts. “They have been bravely rescuing Americans and our allies as this horrible tragedy continues to unfold.”

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds also issued a statement in response to the deadly attack.

“The state of Iowa joins with the entire nation mourning the devastating loss of 12 U.S. service members killed in action in Kabul earlier today. There are no words that can describe the pain felt by their fellow soldiers, family, and loved ones. Kevin and I send our prayers to their family and to those injured, as well as those brave men and women still standing guard outside the airport. We cannot thank the brave men and women of our Armed Forces enough for what they do to preserve this incredible nation,” Reynolds said.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, killing at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.