Flags to be flown at half staff to honor former Secretary of State Colin Powell

(KCAU) — Tri-state governors have ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

Powell served as the first African-American United States Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005. He also served as National Security Advisor and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Governor Reynolds, Ricketts, and Noem ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday until sunset on Friday.

“Colin Powell was a tremendous public servant for our nation and was highly respected by his colleagues both in America and abroad,” said Gov. Reynolds, “He forged the way to become the highest rank in civilian government ever held by an African-American when he was appointed Secretary of State and devoted his life and work to our country. He will be dearly missed but his legacy will live on for generations.”

Powell was a four-star general, recipient of the Bronze Star and Purple heart, and an advisor to four U.S. Presidents.

“Secretary Powell was a great American whose legacy will live on for generations,” said Gov. Ricketts, “As a soldier in the United States Army, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, and Secretary of State he served our country with honor and distinction. Susanne and I are thinking of the Powell family, and keeping them in our prayers during this difficult time.

The orders were issued in concurrence with the proclamation from President Biden.