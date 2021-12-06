Flags half-staff in honor of Senator Bob Dole

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Flags will fly half-staff to honor the death of Senator Bob Dole.

President Biden has released a proclamation that all U.S. flags should be flown at half-staff in honor of Senator Dole until sunset on December 9.

Due to the proclamation, it has been announced by both Governor Kristi Noem and Governor Pete Ricketts that flags in South Dakota and Nebraska shall also be flown at half-staff.

“Senator Dole exemplified statesmanship,” said Governor Noem. “He was a great American and a dedicated patriot. He will be missed.”

“Bob Dole dedicated his life to our nation—as a soldier, Senator, and advocate for Americans with disabilities,” Governor Ricketts said. “Having been severely injured in World War II, Senator Dole knew firsthand the sacrifices made by our veterans, and he championed their interests throughout his life. Susanne and I send our deepest condolences to the Dole family as they grieve his loss.”

Senator Dole passed away early Sunday morning.