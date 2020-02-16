First Lady Melania Trumps spends Valentine’s Day with young patients at National Institute of Health

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – First Lady Melania Trump spent her Valentine’s Day in Bethesda, Maryland visiting young patients and their parents at the National Institute of Health.

“I was a little nervous, but it was fun,” said Lucy Wiese, patient from Virginia.

Lucy Wiese was first to greet the First Lady for a special Valentine’s Day celebration at the National Institute of Health’s Children’s Inn.

“We made cookies, but she also asked how I was doing,” said Wiese.

The First Lady visited with the 11-year-old from Virginia and more than a dozen other children living with rare medical illnesses.

“It was exciting,” said Amber Negrete, patient from California.

“We just try and make things as fun as possible,” said Wiese.

“It’s really sweet,” said Jan Wiese, Lucy’s mom.

Lucy was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease at the age of three.

Her mom, Jan, said after coming to the Children’s Inn more than 30 times for treatment, events like this are a great boost.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” said First Lady Melania Trump.

“There are definitely harder things that we have to deal with when we come here, but it’s a wonderful escape,” said Lucy’s mom.

This is the third year Mrs. Trump spent part of her Valentine’s Day at the Children’s Inn.

Parents said the visit also helps bring awareness to the life saving medical research their kids depend on.

“Maybe people can fund more to the Children’s Inn and it’s so great what she does for the families,” said Miguel Negrete, Amber’s father.

Amber, 10, travels from California for her treatment. She’s been at the Inn for each of the First Lady’s visits.

“We’re so grateful,” said Leticia Negrete, Amber’s mom.

Before departing, the children presented the First Lady with art they made especially for her.

The First Lady said she looks forward to spending this day with them each year.