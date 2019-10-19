(ABC) – History was made on Thursday.

For the first time ever, a spacewalk with an all-female team of astronauts.

Both of those astronauts outside of the International Space Station, working to replace a broken power controller, are women.

There have been other female spacewalks before them. This is just the first time that there’ve been two women outside at the same time

That first all-female spacewalk completed by Americans Jessica Meer and Christina Cook, who paused to talk to President Donald Trump.

The first sitting President to speak to astronauts outside of their vessel in space since the 1969 moon landing.

“I just want to congratulate you on what you do is incredible you’re very brave people. For us, this is really just us doing our job,” said President Trump.

The history-making accomplishment celebrated across the planet beneath those humble women. Especially by young girls, who woke up early to watch and be inspired.

“It’s really cool! We usually just hear about guys in space and to see. It’s really cool to see someone with the same gender as me being out there in space. It makes it possible to think anyone can do it,” said Britany Hansten, viewer,

The first all-female spacewalk was supposed to happen in March, but because NASA didn’t have two medium-sized space suits. They had to change those plans. This was Meer’s first spacewalk and Cook’s fourth.