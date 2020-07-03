Firework sales skyrocket due to COVID-19 social distancing rules across the U.S.

(CNN) – The most anticipated celebration of the summer won’t be the same this year due to social distancing rules across the county, but it’s causing record-breaking sales of fireworks.

Sparklers, cones, and fountains are helping make fireworks the hot new item during the COVID-19 pandemic this summer.

According to Phantom Fireworks, a major U.S. retailer, sales of fireworks are skyrocketing and they’re off to a record-breaking start.

Phantom’s CEO told the Detroit News that his company is seeing a 200% to 400% increase in sales every day compared to last year.

The popular retailer cites major reasons for the soaring sales that include:

canceled fireworks shows and large Independence Day community gatherings

more families are choosing to stay home this holiday, instead of traveling like in previous years.

Across the country, fireworks have also shown up at some of the Black Lives Matter protests and Juneteenth celebrations.

They’ve been filling the nights with noise in urban areas like Boston and New York City, with the New York Times reporting an 80-fold increase in complaints about fireworks there.

As consumers look to spend pent-up energy during the shutdown, experts recommend you shop early to avoid long lines.

Latest Stories