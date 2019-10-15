Fighting escalates in Syria

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – President Trump has implemented sanctions on Turkey over its incursion into Syria.

New video shows Turkey’s military bombing Kurdish civilians in a Syrian border town.

The United Nations estimates at least 130,000 people have been displaced by the fighting. Hundreds reported dead at the hands of militias that are all sponsored by Turkey.

“This is a complicated situation with a NATO ally. Turkey is a full member of NATO and an ally of ours who is now fighting over border issues with the Kurds who have helped us with ISIS,” said Steve Mnuchin, Treasury Secretary.

The President has ordered all remaining us forces to leave Northern Syria.

Meanwhile, the National Security Council met on the situation and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin emphasized that there are sanctions against Turkey ready to be implemented.

