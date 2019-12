SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It is now illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to purchase tobacco products after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalized the new federal age limit.

President Trump signed the new legislation just a week ago but the FDA said it could take up to six months to implement the new age requirement.

In reality, it only took six days.

The South Dakota Retailers Association say their state law has not yet been updated but retailers should follow the FDA guidelines.