FDA approves COVID-19 test that can provide results in less than 15 minutes

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration has green-lit a coronavirus test that can provide results in less than 15 minutes.

Health officials authorized the test for emergency use.

Abbott, the test’s maker, said it expects to deliver 50,000 tests per day beginning next week.

The technology is the same that powers some rapid flu tests, looking for genes that are presented in the virus.

Last week, the FDA approved another rapid test that provides results in about 45 minutes.

Currently, it can take several days to get results from most coronavirus lab tests.