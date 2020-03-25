FBI warns of new scams offering coronavirus test kits, treatment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC News) – The FBI issued a new warning about scams that promise testing and treatment for the coronavirus.

For Americans already on edge from coronavirus fears, there comes a new warning about scammers.

Scam calls are advertising free test kits and one business is even claiming it can rid the virus from your home’s air.

“For only $79 our highly trained technicians will do a full air duct cleaning and sanitation to make sure that the air you breathe is free of bacteria,” said one call.

The federal government says they’re all scams only designed to steal your money. Some, like in North Carolina, are seeming to just want to scare people.

“People are getting calls at home and being told by the local health department that they have come into contact with someone who has the coronavirus.,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

Authorities are warning that thousands could potentially be targeted. The FBI and other federal agencies are seeing a surge of reports like these.

“The last thing the American people need in the middle of this pandemic is criminals trying to take advantage of them and profit off their concerns,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The White House even giving a warning. President Trump signed an executive order Monday to prevent price gouging and hoarding of medical supplies.

“If you have a supply of toilet paper in your house, this is not something you have to worry about. But if you are sitting on a warehouse with masks, surgical masks, you will be hearing a knock on your door,” said U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

As for that executive order, once something is designated as scarce, like surgical masks, it would be a crime if someone is found to be hoarding.