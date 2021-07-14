FBI searching for identity of man who may know information about child sex victim

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for information pertaining to the sexual exploitation of a child.

According to a press release from the FBI Omaha Field Office, a man might have knowledge about the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation. Photographs and information can be located on this website.

The man is known as John Doe 44. Other John Doe and Jane Doe images can be found on the website as well.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a video that featured John Doe 44. Officials believe the video was made before November of 2018.

Officials describe him as a white man with light brown hair, and he is suspected to speak English.

Information about his investigation can be submitted through a tip line at 1-800-225-5324 or through their website.