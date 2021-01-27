FBI asking to help identify woman linked to child sexual exploitation investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WHO/KCAU)– The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help to identify a woman they’re referring to as ‘Jane Doe 43’ whom they believe has information about a child sexual exploitation investigation.

The FBI’s Omaha Field Office released three photos of ‘Jane Doe 43’ on Wednesday morning. According to the release, the woman, who is believed to be between 20-30 years old, was seen with a child in a video that was created in October 2019. The FBI says the woman is heard speaking English in the video.

Law enforcement officials are seeking information which will lead to the identification of an unknown individual known as Jane Doe 43. It is believed that this individual may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation. Photo courtesy FBI

If you have any information about the identity of ‘Jane Doe 43’, you’re asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit an online tip.

The FBI is trying to identify her as part of Operation Rescue Me and the Endangered Child Alert Program. As her location is unknown, FBI field offices nationwide are all being asked to release the information.