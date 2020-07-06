Ernst supports removal of U.S. military base names with Confederate ties

(AP/KCAU) Iowa GOP Senator Joni Ernst says she would “love” to see President Trump sign the defense spending bill.

Trump recently threatened to veto the bill over an amendment requiring the removal of Confederate soldiers’ names from U.S. military bases and other assets within three years.

Ernst, who is also a combat veteran, said what the country now needs is a conversation about military bases and the use of Confederate names.

“Well, I absolutely believe we need to have a discussion on this. Again, sometimes those discussions are very hard, but I do believe we should talk about these military bases that were named for generals that took up arms against the United States. So, I welcome that discussion,” said Ernst.

The spending bill funds the Pentagon and is often one of the few pieces of legislation that congress can be counted on to pass each year in order to fund the country’s military operations.