Sen. Ernst defends Trump’s handling of the pandemic

Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa is defending President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after she had criticized former President Obama’s handling of the ebola outbreak in 2014. Ernst had said that he showed “failed leadership” when two Americans died due to the disease.

The senator stressed individual responsibility in order to prevent the spread of the virus. She added that federal leaders are making tough decisions in these unprecedented times.

“You know, we know different today than we did at the beginning of the spread of the virus, and we should continually learn from those efforts and make sure we are doing the right thing by moving our nation forward. Simple things, wearing a mask, making sure that we’re washing our hands. But then, as federal officials, making sure we’re moving at warp speed to get to that vaccination,” said Ernst.

Senator Ernst also congratulated Vice-President Pence on his oversight of the Coronavirus Task Force.