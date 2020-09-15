EPA sides with farmers on ethanol, rejects refinery waivers

FILE – In this July 20, 2013, file photo, an ethanol plant stands next to a cornfield near Nevada, Iowa. Some farm groups and farm-state lawmakers are expressing anger at the Trump administration over final ethanol rules that they say fail to uphold the president’s promises to the industry. The Environmental Protection Agency has released final renewable fuel standard rules for next year that do not include language President Donald Trump agreed to that would guarantee 15 billion gallons of ethanol is blended into the nation’s gasoline supply. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

(AP) – Federal regulators have handed a victory to corn farmers by refusing to allow a group of petroleum refiners in 14 states to forego requirements to blend ethanol into the gasoline they make.

Members of Congress from farm states have heavily lobbied President Donald Trump to reject the waiver requests for months. Those representing oil-producing states supported the waivers which were originally designed to help small refineries but were also granted by EPA in recent years to larger refineries.

The decision comes 50 days before the presidential election in which Trump needs the support of farmers to help carry several Midwest states again.

Latest Stories