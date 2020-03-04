Elder Fraud Hotline opens to serve growing number of victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – Elder fraud cases in the US have reached a new high sparking the Department of Justice to launch a hotline for seniors who may be victims of financial fraud.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the largest coordinated sweep of elder fraud in history was released Tuesday. The sweep found that over 400 defendants were charged in cases involving financial schemes that largely targeted seniors. That number far surpasses the 260 defendants found in last year’s sweep who were charged in similar cases.

In the Northern District of Iowa, three defendants were charged with elder financial abuse crimes in 2019. In one case, United States v. Garrett, the defendant plead guilty to using over $100,000 of his grandmother’s money to pay for his own personal and business expenses. He is awaiting sentencing.

In another case, United States v. Derby, H. David Derby and Patti Lynn Derby each pled guilty to one count of wire fraud against H. Derby’s elderly mother. The defendants also admitted to pocketing around $40,000 from the victim’s bank account using financial power of attorney. Both are awaiting sentencing.

Attorney General William P. Barr said Americans are fed up with the constant barrage of scams that target vulnerable citizens.

“This year, the Department of Justice prosecuted more than 400 defendants, whose schemes totaled more than a billion dollars,” Barr said. “I want to thank the men and women of the Department’s Consumer Protection Branch, which coordinated this effort, and all those in the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and Criminal Division who worked tirelessly to bring these cases. The Department is committed to stopping the full range of criminal activities that exploit America’s seniors.”

Peter E. Deegan, Jr., United States Attorney, said those who shamelessly target the elderly in our society are reprehensible.

“My office is dedicated to prosecuting these criminals, preventing them from continuing to exploit others, and returning as much money as possible to their victims,” Deegan, Jr. said.

The National Elder Fraud Hotline will be staffed by case managers who can provide personalized support to callers who may be victims of financial fraud. The case managers will also provide resources and referrals to other services as needed.

When necessary, case managers will file a complaint with the FBI, for internet-related crimes, or with the FTC, for consumer complaints, on behalf of callers. The Hotline’s toll-free number is 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).

This interactive map provides more information on elder fraud cases highlighted in the sweep.