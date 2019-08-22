El Paso Walmart to reopen with memorial to mass shooting victims

In this Aug. 12, 2019 photo, mourners visit the makeshift memorial near the Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting that police are investigating as a terrorist attack targeting Latinos. The flags show the nationalities of those killed in the attack, including a German man who lived in nearby Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. On Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, Walmart said it plans to reopen the El Paso store where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting, but the entire interior of the building will first be rebuilt. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

EL PASO, Texas (ABC News) – The El Paso Walmart where 22 people were killed and dozens others were injured in a mass shooting will reopen in the next few months, officials said Thursday.

“Nothing will erase [the] pain of Aug. 3 and we are hopeful that re-opening the store will be another testament to the strength and resiliency that has characterized the El Paso community in the wake of this tragedy,” Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said in a statement to ABC News.

The Cielo Vista store will undergo “extensive work” and be completely renovated before opening its doors again in three to four months, Hargrove said.

A permanent memorial for the victims of the shooting will also be erected at the store, according to the statement.

“Our goal is to establish a memorial that honors the victims, recognizes the binational relationship between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, and celebrates the strength of the El Paso community,” Hargrove said.

He added that Walmart will proceed with “thoughtful and great regard” for the employees, the victims and the community in rebuilding the store and planning the memorial.

Exact details on the store’s re-opening are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The El Paso Police Department and the FBI finished processing the crime scene at the store on Aug. 14. Police said they had “relinquished control” of the scene to Walmart officials.

A fence that was placed around the store will stay up to prevent trespassing and armed guards will also be on site, according to police.