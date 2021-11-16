E. coli outbreak linked to baby spinach, CDC says

(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an E. coli outbreak is linked to baby spinach that was sold in packages nationwide.

According to the CDC, Minnesota officials found E. coli O157:H7 in a container of Josie’s Organics baby spinach that was taken from a sick person’s home.

The affected product was sold in plastic clamshell containers with a “best by” date of Oct. 23, 2021.

If you happen to have any of the specific spinach product, the CDC recommends throwing it away or returning it where you bought them. They also recommend washing items and surfaces that may have touched the contaminated spinach.

There have been 10 reported sicknesses in seven states. Two people have been hospitalized. Those states include South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio.

Most people infected with E. coli have severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Symptoms usually start three to four days after swallowing the bacteria, and most recover without treatment after five to seven days. The CDC asks that you visit your doctor if you have any of the following severe coli symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much

Dry mouth and throat

Feeling dizzy when standing up

Investigators are trying to figure out if other products are contaminated.