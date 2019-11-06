Dutch man shot in German border town in targeted attack

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a 43-year-old Dutch man living in a border town was shot and seriously wounded in what is believed to have been a targeted attack on him.

Muenster prosecutor Martin Botzenhardt, whose office is handling the investigation, told The Associated Press the victim was struck in a hail of bullets Wednesday morning in Gronau, fired from a white vehicle with Netherlands license plates.

He wouldn’t comment on Dutch media reports that the victim was a lawyer, but said “there are indications the Gronau man was targeted.”

Police were still searching for the vehicle.

Botzenhardt said the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, is currently being treated in a hospital. He had no information on his condition, but said he was able to talk to authorities after the attack.