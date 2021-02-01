Dustin Diamond dead at 44, TMZ reports

NEW YORK – MAY 21: Actor Dustin Diamond joins the cast of “The Awesome 80’s Prom at Webster Hall on May 21, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

(WJW) — “Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond has passed away, according to TMZ.

The 44-year-old was recently been diagnosed with Stage 4 small cell carcinoma and was undergoing chemotherapy.

TMZ reports a source close to the actor told them Diamond died Monday morning after his “condition had greatly declined since last week.”

They report his dad and girlfriend were by his side when he passed away.

Diamond played Samuel “Screech” Powers on “Saved by the Bell” from the late ’80s to the ’90s. He told TMZ he was not asked to be on the show’s reboot which is streaming on Peacock TV.

Developing…